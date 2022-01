CEC bank disburses EUR 127 mln in dividends to Romanian Govt.

CEC bank disburses EUR 127 mln in dividends to Romanian Govt.. Romanian state-owned CEC Bank disbursed last week dividends of RON 634.3 mln (EUR 127 mln) for the financial years 2019 and 2020 to its shareholder, the Ministry of Public Finance. The bank distributed over 85% of its net profit attributable to shareholders - having one of the highest dividend (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]