Romanian Govt. ponders 5% preferential VAT rate for energy after April

Romanian Govt. ponders 5% preferential VAT rate for energy after April. Romanian residential consumers with monthly consumption of under 300kWh will pay a preferential 5% VAT rate and no co-generation or green certificates after April 1 - when the ‘cap and subsidy’ scheme in force over the winter period expires, prime minister Nicolae Ciuca announced on January 11. (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]