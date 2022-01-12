Romanian central bank on subdued rate hike: "we're moving at our own pace"

Romanian central bank on subdued rate hike: "we're moving at our own pace". "We are following our own strategy, adapted to the particularities of the Romanian economy. We are raising the refinancing rate at our own pace," Dan Suciu, the spokesman of the National Bank of Romania (BNR), told Bloomberg. BNR on January 10 hiked the refinancing rate by 25bp, half the (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]