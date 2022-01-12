Vegis.ro: 5 million natural and organic products sold in 10 years. How healthy Romanians live and what budget they allocate for this



Vegis.ro: 5 million natural and organic products sold in 10 years. How healthy Romanians live and what budget they allocate for this .

Vegis.ro, an online store with natural and organic products, marks 10 years on the market exceeding the threshold of 5 million delivered products. The average order has increased since 2012 by almost 40%, reaching 160 lei, with an average of 8 products/shopping cart. The most active customers (...)