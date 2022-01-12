PayU, eMAG and Alpha Bank Romania extend the Instant Money Back service in Hungary

PayU, eMAG and Alpha Bank Romania extend the Instant Money Back service in Hungary. After the success on local market, PayU, eMAG and Alpha Bank Romania extend the Instant Money Bank service in Hungary, so that eMAG clients who make payments online with a card on file option and return products receive the equivalent value of the returned products within 30 minutes after (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]