Germany purchases 5 mln COVID-19 vaccine doses from Romania

Germany purchases 5 mln COVID-19 vaccine doses from Romania. Germany has purchased 5 million doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech coronavirus vaccine from Romania to speed up its booster campaign, according to media reports quoting the German Health Ministry. The jabs will be available in Germany from January 24, local Agerpres reported, quoting dpa. Romania (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]