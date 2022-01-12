 
Romaniapress.com

January 12, 2022

Key recruitment: CTP Appoints Harry Bannatyne as Group Head of Client Relations
Jan 12, 2022

Key recruitment: CTP Appoints Harry Bannatyne as Group Head of Client Relations.

CTP, the EU’s largest listed logistics and industrial developer and operator by gross lettable area, has appointed Harry Bannatyne as Group Head of Client Relations based in the company’s headquarters in Prague. Bannatyne was previously a Partner and Regional Director Industrial at Colliers in (...)

[Read the article in Nine O`Clock]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Grain Trader Ameropa Buys Another 30% in Promat Comimpex and Agroind Cauaceu Swiss giant Ameropa, one of the most powerful grain traders on the Romanian market, has bought an additional 30% stake in local companies Promat Comimpex and Agroind Cauaceu, which makes it their majority shareholder. Ameropa had acquired 40% in each at first, in (...)

iHunt Completes Capital Increase Early, Raises RON4.46M iHunt Technology Import Export (HUNT.RO), a Ploiesti-based supplier and manufacturer of cell phones and gadgets, announced on the Bucharest Stock Exchange the completion of the share offer to increase its share capital by RON4.46 million or 4.7 million shares ahead of schedule, on January 11, (...)

World Bank Cuts Romania's GDP Growth Forecast To 4.3% In 2022 Romania’s economy is expected to grow by 4.3% in 2022, the World Bank said, cutting its June 2021 forecast by 0.2 percentage points, according to the World Bank's Global Economic Prospects report published on Wednesday.

Romania Pillar II Pension Funds Generate 5.9% Average Yield In 2021 The seven mandatory private pension funds in Romania (Pillar II) had a weighted average yield of 5.88% in 2021, which translates into a net RON4.5 billion for the country’s future pensioners, slightly above the RON4.4 billion (EUR900 million) generated in 2020, the Romanian association for (...)

IntMin Bode: Police observe law enforcing in case sanitary mask is not worn properly The Minister of Internal Affairs, Lucian Bode, underlines that the police enforce the law in the case of persons who do not wear properly the sanitary protection mask, specifying that, from January 8 to Wednesday, the average is “somewhere between 1,300 – 1,400 sanctions applied daily”. He was (...)

CMBSU: Restaurants and cafes in Bucharest are allowed to operate at up to 30% of their maximum capacity. Under a decision adopted by the Bucharest Emergency Management Committee (CMBSU) on Wednesday, restaurants and cafes in the city are allowed to operate at up to 30% of their maximum capacity. “Business operators carrying out food/alcoholic or non-alcoholic beverage preparation, marketing or (...)

Altur Slatina Launches RON10M Bond Issue Car parts maker Altur Slatina (ALT.RO) is launching a bond issue worth RON10 million, with an annual yield of 7% and a three-year maturity.

 


Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |