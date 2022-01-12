Key recruitment: CTP Appoints Harry Bannatyne as Group Head of Client Relations

CTP, the EU's largest listed logistics and industrial developer and operator by gross lettable area, has appointed Harry Bannatyne as Group Head of Client Relations based in the company's headquarters in Prague. Bannatyne was previously a Partner and Regional Director Industrial at Colliers in