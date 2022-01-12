Banks explore new alternatives to traditional services as credit applications boomed in the last 12 months
Jan 12, 2022
Banks explore new alternatives to traditional services as credit applications boomed in the last 12 months.
banking services are undergoing a profound change amid the development of technology and shifting preferences of consumers towards new means of payment, a new concept is taking shape and revolutionizing the financial industry: open banking. The use of algorithms has taken the mobile banking to (...)
[Read the article in Nine O`Clock]