Romania's GDP Grows 0.4% In 3Q/2021 Vs 2Q/2021. Romania's gross domestic product (GDP) grew 0.4% in real terms (in unadjusted data) in the third quarter of 2021 as compared to the second quarter of 2021, the country’s statistics board INS said Wednesday. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]