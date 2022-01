Carniprod Budgets 5% Higher Turnover in 2022 vs 2021

Carniprod Budgets 5% Higher Turnover in 2022 vs 2021. Carniprod Tulcea, one of the biggest meat processors in Romania, controlled by entrepreneur Nicolae Ciuleac, for 2022 targets 5% higher turnover than last year, according to the company’s officials. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]