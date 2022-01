E-Cablaje Seeks to Hire over 100 People for Bistrita-Nasaud Plant

E-Cablaje Seeks to Hire over 100 People for Bistrita-Nasaud Plant. E-Cablaje, a producer of electrical cables for the automotive, agricultural and transport industries, controlled by Italy’s Cable Company SPA and Lobogest SPA, currently has 107 new jobs available for the plant of Viisoara, Bistrita-Nasaud (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]