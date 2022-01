Optimedia Earmarks EUR22M Investments for 2022 to Boost Production Capacity

Optimedia Earmarks EUR22M Investments for 2022 to Boost Production Capacity. Oradea-based producer of PVC and aluminum windows and doors, owned by Romanian entrepreneurs Marius and Simona Pantis, for 2022 has budgeted EUR22 million investments to boost production capacity. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]