iHunt Completes Capital Increase Early, Raises RON4.46MiHunt Technology Import Export (HUNT.RO), a Ploiesti-based supplier and manufacturer of cell phones and gadgets, announced on the Bucharest Stock Exchange the completion of the share offer to increase its share capital by RON4.46 million or 4.7 million shares ahead of schedule, on January 11, (...)
Romania Pillar II Pension Funds Generate 5.9% Average Yield In 2021The seven mandatory private pension funds in Romania (Pillar II) had a weighted average yield of 5.88% in 2021, which translates into a net RON4.5 billion for the country’s future pensioners, slightly above the RON4.4 billion (EUR900 million) generated in 2020, the Romanian association for (...)