Ana Hotels Aims for 85% of 2019 Turnover in 2022 with Poiana Brasov Hotels

Ana Hotels Aims for 85% of 2019 Turnover in 2022 with Poiana Brasov Hotels. Laura Ursu, general manager of Ana Hotels Poiana Brasov, says the company wants to reach 85% of 2019 turnover in 2022. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]