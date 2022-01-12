Romania photo of the day: Chamois spotted in a rocky area of Bucegi Natural Park

Romania photo of the day: Chamois spotted in a rocky area of Bucegi Natural Park. Several chamois were recently photographed in a rocky area of Bucegi Natural Park, a protected area in Romania. (Photo source: Facebook/Romsilva; photo credit: Bogdan Țică) The chamois is a species of goat-antelope, being the only mountain goat living in Romania and Europe. They inhabit steep, (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]