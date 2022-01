Fossil remains of new species of pangolin discovered in Romania

Fossil remains of new species of pangolin discovered in Romania. Fossil remains found at Grăunceanu, a rich fossil deposit in Romania, has led to the discovery of a new species of pangolin, previously thought to have existed in Europe during the early Pleistocene but not confirmed until now, the University of Arkansas announced. Researchers believe it's the (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]