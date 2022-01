Classix Festival to return with hybrid edition in Iasi next month

Classix Festival to return with hybrid edition in Iasi next month. The third edition of Classix Festival, a classical music event held in Iasi, eastern Romania, will take place between February 13 and February 19 in a hybrid format (online and in several locations in the city). The event will bring to Romania more than 40 international musicians from 14 (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]