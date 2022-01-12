Romanian developer One United Properties eyes net profit of over EUR 110 mln this year

Romanian developer One United Properties eyes net profit of over EUR 110 mln this year. One United Properties, one of the largest green developers of residential, mixed-use, and office real estate in Romania, said it estimates revenues of RON 1.52 billion (some EUR 307 million) and a net profit of RON 548.7 million (EUR 111 million) in 2022. The developer plans to complete several (...)