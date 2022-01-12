President Iohannis, at the annual meeting with the heads of diplomatic missions accredited in Bucharest : Completing Romania’s Schengen accession is paramount



The completion of Romania’s Schengen accession is “paramount”, President Klaus Iohannis said on Wednesday at the annual meeting with the heads of diplomatic missions accredited in Bucharest. “Romania already contributes and stays committed to contributing to a safe and efficient Schengen Area. From (...)