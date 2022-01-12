GCS: Romania’s COVID-19 daily case count rises by 8.600 following over 61.000 tests carried out nationwide in the past 24 hours



GCS: Romania’s COVID-19 daily case count rises by 8.600 following over 61.000 tests carried out nationwide in the past 24 hours.

As many as 8,600 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 were recorded in the last 24 hours, 261 fewer than the previous day, with more than 61,000 tests being carried out, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reported on Wednesday. Of the new cases, 506 are in patients who are... The (...)