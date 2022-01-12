CMBSU: Restaurants and cafes in Bucharest are allowed to operate at up to 30% of their maximum capacity.
Jan 12, 2022
Under a decision adopted by the Bucharest Emergency Management Committee (CMBSU) on Wednesday, restaurants and cafes in the city are allowed to operate at up to 30% of their maximum capacity. “Business operators carrying out food/alcoholic or non-alcoholic beverage preparation, marketing or (...)
