CMBSU: Restaurants and cafes in Bucharest are allowed to operate at up to 30% of their maximum capacity.



Under a decision adopted by the Bucharest Emergency Management Committee (CMBSU) on Wednesday, restaurants and cafes in the city are allowed to operate at up to 30% of their maximum capacity. “Business operators carrying out food/alcoholic or non-alcoholic beverage preparation, marketing or (...)