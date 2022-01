Romania Pillar II Pension Funds Generate 5.9% Average Yield In 2021

Romania Pillar II Pension Funds Generate 5.9% Average Yield In 2021. The seven mandatory private pension funds in Romania (Pillar II) had a weighted average yield of 5.88% in 2021, which translates into a net RON4.5 billion for the country’s future pensioners, slightly above the RON4.4 billion (EUR900 million) generated in 2020, the Romanian association for (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]