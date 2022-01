RTPR Extends Its Partners Team, Promotes Roxana Ionescu And Cosmin Tilea

RTPR Extends Its Partners Team, Promotes Roxana Ionescu And Cosmin Tilea. Law firm RTPR is strengthening its Partners team by promoting Roxana Ionescu, specialized in Competition and M&A, and Cosmin Tilea, specialized in Banking & Finance. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]