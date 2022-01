Mohammad Murad Set To Invest EUR20M In New Commercial Complex Near Snagov

Mohammad Murad, the owner of Phoenicia Hotels and one of the largest hoteliers in Romania, plans to enter the food retail sector by investing over EUR20 million in a shopping center, near Snagov (Ilfov County). [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]