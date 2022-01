iHunt Completes Capital Increase Early, Raises RON4.46M

iHunt Completes Capital Increase Early, Raises RON4.46M. iHunt Technology Import Export (HUNT.RO), a Ploiesti-based supplier and manufacturer of cell phones and gadgets, announced on the Bucharest Stock Exchange the completion of the share offer to increase its share capital by RON4.46 million or 4.7 million shares ahead of schedule, on January 11, (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]