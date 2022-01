Analyst: RO central bank's dovish policy is "unsustainable"

Analyst: RO central bank's dovish policy is "unsustainable". "[The central bank's monetary policy] is unsustainable in our view, given the substantial twin deficits and the prospects that they will remain high for at least a few more years," said Valentin Tătaru, chief economist at ING Romania, commenting on the 25bp rate hike operated by Romania's (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]