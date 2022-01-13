Bucharest restaurants, cafes to open at lower capacity as Covid-19 incidence in the city rises above 3



Outdoor and indoor restaurants and cafes in Bucharest can open at 30% of capacity as the city entered the “red scenario” once the Covid-19 incidence rate exceeded 3 per 1,000 inhabitants. On Wednesday, January 12, it stood at 3.32, and on Thursday, January 13, at 3.63. Access to these venues is (...)