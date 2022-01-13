Warehouses totaling 0.6 mln sqm in the pipeline for delivery in Romania this year

Warehouses totaling 0.6 mln sqm in the pipeline for delivery in Romania this year. Major logistics players are preparing to deliver 600,000 sq m of new warehouses in 2022, according to ab analysis published by Ziarul Financiar daily. The growth of online commerce and the need for new storage space leads to an acceleration of the deliveries of new logistics spaces at a (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]