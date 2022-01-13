Nestlé Romania becomes part of South and Eastern Europe Market with Alessandro Zanelli as Market Head

Nestlé, the world largest food and beverages company, announces the creation of the South and Eastern Europe Market (SEEM) and appoints Alessandro Zanelli as Market Head as of January 1st, 2022. The new market is comprised of Romania, Bulgaria, Adriatics, Ukraine and Moldova.