REI analysis – Map of non-reimbursable funding intensities with state aid component from 2022

REI analysis – Map of non-reimbursable funding intensities with state aid component from 2022. About half of Romania’s counties will be eligible for 60% non-reimbursable support from this year for investment projects, reaching even 70-80% for SMEs 19 counties will benefit from 60% support through state aid schemes / European funds with a state aid component; According to the EC, seven (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]