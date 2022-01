World Bank: Romanian economy is expected to advance 4.3% in 2022

World Bank: Romanian economy is expected to advance 4.3% in 2022. The Romanian economy is expected to advance 4.3% in 2022 as against a 4.5% forecast in June 2021, according to the World Bank’s Global Economic Prospects published on Wednesday. For 2023, the World Bank forecasts a 3.8% expansion of Romania’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP), down from a 3.9% (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]