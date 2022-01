Leroy Merlin Hits Over RON3B Turnover, Recruits 300 People in 2021

Leroy Merlin Hits Over RON3B Turnover, Recruits 300 People in 2021. French DIY retailer Leroy Merlin, with 19 stores in Romania, went beyond the RON3 billion (EUR600 million) turnover locally in 2021, meaning an over 38% increase, in line with ZF calculations based on company data. Profit also (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]