Tohani Earmarks over EUR9M to Invest in Winery Retooling and Green Energy in 2022. Virgil Mandru, owner of wine maker Tohani, said the company’s investment budget amounts to at least EUR9 million in 2022, aimed at winery retooling and green power. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]