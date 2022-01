Alexandrion Group Tops RON1B in Turnover in 2021

Alexandrion Group Tops RON1B in Turnover in 2021. Alexandrion group, which carries out operations in several countries, with activities coordinated from Romania, where the initial business started, in 2021 managed to go beyond the RON1 billion (EUR200 million) threshold in terms of (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]