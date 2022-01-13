Romanian startup combating food waste raises EUR 800,000 for expansion

Romanian startup bonapp.eco, which aims to combat food waste with an app connecting consumers to food suppliers, has raised EUR 800,000 from French group Up (formerly known as Cheque-Dejeuner), Romanian VC funds ROCA X and Early Game Ventures, and from Hungary-based Impact Ventures.