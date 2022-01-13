Romanian medtech startup XVision gets EUR 1 mln in new funding round, plans expansion to Western Europe, US
Romanian medtech startup XVision, an AI algorithms-based medical platform developing products to support radiologists in the analysis and interpretation of medical images, received EUR 1 million in a round of seed funding. bValue contributed as lead investor, alongside more Romanian investors: (...)
