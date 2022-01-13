|
Number Of People with over EUR100,000 Deposits up to over 51,400 in Jan-Sep 2021
A number of 51,435 individuals had deposits of more than EUR100,000 euros or RON55.4 billion (about EUR11.3 billion) in all, at the end of the first nine months of 2021, the latest statistics of the Bank Deposit Guarantee Fund (FGDB) (...)
Romania Raises RON915M Selling 2031 Bonds At 5.45% Average Yield
Romania's finance ministry on Thursday raised 915 million lei (EUR185 million), almost double the targeted level, at an annual average yield of 5.45%, central bank data showed.
Mobexpert Sells Targu Mures Store to CTP to Secure Funds for Investments
CTP, the largest developer and owner of industrial and logistics space in Romania with 2 million square meters of industrial space, has bought the Mobexpert store in Targu Mures, which the seller will continue to use as a tenant
Austria's XXXLutz To Open New Store In Romania, In Central City Of Brasov
Austrian furniture and home decor retailer XXXLutz – with four stores in Romania under the XXXLutz and Mömax brands– will be opening a new Mömax store on the local market in the central city of Brasov, within the Coresi project developed by Ceetrus, accordng to an announcement on (...)
One United Properties Announces Handover Of One Herastrau Towers In Bucharest
One United Properties (ONE.RO), a developer of premium real estate projects in Romania, announced on Thursday in a stock market report the handover of One Herastrau Towers, a residential development located on 74 Nicolae G. Caranfil Street in capital (...)
Medicover Acquires Polaris Medical Hospital In Cluj-Napoca
Swedish-held private medical service provider Medicover Romania, one of the third largest private medical service providers in the country, on Thursday announced the acquisition of Polaris Medical Hospital in Cluj-Napoca, one of the largest private medical recovery hospitals in the (...)
PM Ciuca: Gov't passes decision establishing over 230 COVID diagnostic, treatment centres
A government decision approving over 230 centres for diagnosis and treatment of COVID was approved at a government meeting on Thursday, according to Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca. “It is time to move on from analysis and planning to concrete action. Today, at the government meeting, we approved a (...)
