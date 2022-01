Radu Jude's Golden Bear-winning film on BAFTA foreign language film longlist

Radu Jude's Golden Bear-winning film on BAFTA foreign language film longlist. Radu Jude's 2021 film Babardeală cu bucluc sau porno balamuc/ Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn, the winner of the Golden Bear at last year's Berlin International Film Festival – Berlinale, is on the British Academy Film Awards BAFTA longlist of foreign language films (Film Not in English Language (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]