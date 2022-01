Romania's Car Production Inches Down 0.3% YoY To 436,413 Vehicles In 2021

Romania's Car Production Inches Down 0.3% YoY To 436,413 Vehicles In 2021. Dacia Mioveni and Ford Craiova, the two car plants in Romania, manufactured 436,413 vehicles in 2021, close to the level of 438,107 units in 2020, data from the country's carmakers association ACAROM showed Thursday. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]