Covid-19: Romania to shorten interval for booster dose to four months

Covid-19: Romania to shorten interval for booster dose to four months. The interval for the booster dose will be reduced from six months to four months in Romania, Valeriu Gheorghiță, the coordinator of the Covid-19 vaccination campaign, announced on Thursday, January 13. The decision was taken as data show the protection offered by the vaccine drops four months (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]