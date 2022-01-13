GCS: Romania’s COVID-19 daily case count rises by 9.785 following over 63.000 test carried out nationwide in the last 24 hours



As many as 9,785 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 were recorded in the last 24 hours, 1,185 more than the previous day, with more than 63,000 tests being carried out, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reported on Thursday. Of the new cases, 1,153 are in reinfected patients, (...)