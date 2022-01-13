ForMin Aurescu participates in the EU Foreign Ministers’ informal meeting (Gymnich type) in Brest

Bogdan Aurescu will take part on Thursday and Friday in the EU Foreign Ministers' informal meeting (Gymnich type), which will take place in Brest (France), organized by the French presidency of the EU Council. According to a press release sent by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE), the topics (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]