Medicover Acquires Polaris Medical Hospital In Cluj-Napoca

Medicover Acquires Polaris Medical Hospital In Cluj-Napoca. Swedish-held private medical service provider Medicover Romania, one of the third largest private medical service providers in the country, on Thursday announced the acquisition of Polaris Medical Hospital in Cluj-Napoca, one of the largest private medical recovery hospitals in the (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]