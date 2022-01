Mobexpert Sells Targu Mures Store to CTP to Secure Funds for Investments

Mobexpert Sells Targu Mures Store to CTP to Secure Funds for Investments. CTP, the largest developer and owner of industrial and logistics space in Romania with 2 million square meters of industrial space, has bought the Mobexpert store in Targu Mures, which the seller will continue to use as a tenant [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]