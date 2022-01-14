EBRD backs car parts maker Faurecia in four countries, including Romania

EBRD backs car parts maker Faurecia in four countries, including Romania. The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) confirmed it is investing up to EUR 80 mln in a six-year bond ESG issue by French auto parts maker Faurecia to back investments in Romania and three other countries by 2026. The financing will be used exclusively to support Faurecia's (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]