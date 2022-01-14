Nominal wages in Romania up 2.8% in November to catch up with inflation



The average net wage in Romania rose by 2.8% in November, compared to October, to RON 3,645 (EUR 736.5), according to the statistics office INS. It was among the highest monthly increases over the past couple of years, visibly encouraged by the rising inflation that has eroded households’ real (...)