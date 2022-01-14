Romania’s gross external debt-to-GDP ratio remains at 55% at end-November

Romania's long and short-term gross external debt rose by 11% YoY to EUR 133.2 bln at the end of November 2021, according to data released by the National Bank of Romania (BNR). Of this, EUR 96.5 bln was long-term debt (EUR 57.6 bln public), and EUR 36.7 bln was short-term debt. The gross (...)