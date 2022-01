Romania’s CA gap up 56 YoY to 6.8% of GDP in 12 months to November

Romania’s CA gap up 56 YoY to 6.8% of GDP in 12 months to November. Romania’s current account (CA) deficit reached EUR 16.5 bln or 6.8% of the GDP estimated for 2021, in the 12 months to November, according to calculations based on data released by the National Bank of Romania (BNR). The 12-month trade gap thus increased by 56% in nominal terms compared to (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]