New tenant in the CA Immo’s portfolio: CBRE assists DRUID AI in leasing new office space at Opera Center



New tenant in the CA Immo’s portfolio: CBRE assists DRUID AI in leasing new office space at Opera Center.

CBRE, the global leader of real estate consultancy market, advised DRUID AI, a worldwide leader in conversational AI, in the process of relocation in a new office space at Opera Center I, an established office landmark owned by CA Immo in the center of Bucharest, close to the Eroilor metro... (...)