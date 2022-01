COVID-19: Romania will start vaccinating children aged 5-11 this month

COVID-19: Romania will start vaccinating children aged 5-11 this month. Children in Romania aged between 5 and 11 years will be able to receive the Pfizer/BioNTech coronavirus vaccine starting January 26, the committee coordinating the vaccination campaign CNCAV announced. Appointments can already be made on the dedicated online platform. Parents or legal (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]